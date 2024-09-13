Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 66,018 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,010.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,665.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $152.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.99. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

