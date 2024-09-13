Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up to $65.66

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.66, but opened at $68.11. Roku shares last traded at $68.62, with a volume of 922,911 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,491 shares of company stock worth $355,755 over the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,142,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Roku by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Roku by 144.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 10.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth about $3,437,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.