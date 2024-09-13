Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK stock opened at $258.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $312.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.02.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

