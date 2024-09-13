Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roche in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Roche alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RHHBY

Roche Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Roche has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Roche by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in Roche by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,300,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000.

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.