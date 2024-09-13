Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 97,640 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,640 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for 1.7% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.22% of Ferguson worth $86,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2,462.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $190.18 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferguson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.