Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 42,290 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,290 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.2 %

TXN stock opened at $195.98 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.