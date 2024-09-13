Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $55,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $30,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 41.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 899,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,407,000 after buying an additional 165,370 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,076,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,019,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after buying an additional 86,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.