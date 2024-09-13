Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 223,430 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.91% of Itron worth $41,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $584,721. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

