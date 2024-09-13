Robeco Schweiz AG Has $68.23 Million Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,056 shares during the period. Core & Main comprises about 1.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.69% of Core & Main worth $68,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.