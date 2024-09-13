Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,634 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $83.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

