Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138,487 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Masco were worth $29,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 3.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $78.92 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

