Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

