Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.37

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $13.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 68,615 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 414,207 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 843,419 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 198,712 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

