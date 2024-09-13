Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $74.00 at Guggenheim

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.04.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $69.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

