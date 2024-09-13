Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

