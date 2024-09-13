Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.65% of Resideo Technologies worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

