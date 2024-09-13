Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently:

9/12/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $46.00 to $45.50. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $44.50 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,774 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 801,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,742,000 after purchasing an additional 107,245 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 187,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Value Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,556,000 after buying an additional 280,098 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

