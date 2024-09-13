Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for UDR (UDR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UDR (NYSE: UDR):

9/12/2024 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – UDR is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – UDR is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2024 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – UDR was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 2,839,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

