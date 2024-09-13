Request Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $78.91 million and $687,539.69 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013694 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,474.02 or 0.99946185 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

