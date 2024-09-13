Request 1-Day Volume Reaches $665,791.14 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Request has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $77.85 million and approximately $665,791.14 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009556 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,860.12 or 1.00015916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10213042 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $766,535.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

