Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.01

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.01 and traded as high as $62.66. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $62.42, with a volume of 12,734 shares traded.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

In related news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at $93,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $174,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,320.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,090 over the last three months. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Stories

