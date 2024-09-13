Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

REPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised Replimune Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of REPL opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $709.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.22. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 575.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,173 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 282.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

