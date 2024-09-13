Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTC:RKLIF – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 1,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

