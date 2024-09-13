RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 480.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after purchasing an additional 148,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,806,000 after buying an additional 124,039 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,539,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,423,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,325 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.60.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $254.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.72. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $188.24 and a 1-year high of $261.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

