Ren Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (REN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $38.07 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ren Token Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “Ren (REN) represents a significant advancement in the blockchain space, providing a decentralized platform for the secure and private transfer of assets across different blockchains. This not only facilitates greater liquidity within the DeFi ecosystem but also addresses the longstanding issue of blockchain interoperability. With its innovative approach and practical applications, Ren is poised to play a crucial role in the evolution of decentralized finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars.

