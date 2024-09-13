REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 4.2 %

REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 373,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,363. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $136,451.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,279 shares of company stock worth $875,634 over the last 90 days. 13.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in REGENXBIO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

