Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Regency Affiliates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Regency Affiliates Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RAFI remained flat at $4.51 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. Regency Affiliates has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.
Regency Affiliates Company Profile
