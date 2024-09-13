Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 799,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,150 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord makes up approximately 2.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $108,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 13.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average is $157.30.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

