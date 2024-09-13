Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY):

9/13/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

8/27/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,106.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $884.00 to $1,030.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,025.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $725.00.

8/9/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $855.00 to $884.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $11.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $923.71. 2,009,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $896.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $831.83.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $9,582,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 59.0% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $205,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.