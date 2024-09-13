Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY):

  • 9/13/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/13/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/9/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/5/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.
  • 8/27/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,106.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/19/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/16/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $884.00 to $1,030.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/14/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/12/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,025.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $725.00.
  • 8/9/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/5/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/5/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $855.00 to $884.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/24/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/15/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $11.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $923.71. 2,009,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $896.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $831.83.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $9,582,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 59.0% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $205,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.