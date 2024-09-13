RBG (LON:RBGP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.20

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.21 ($0.08), with a volume of 134260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.45 ($0.08).

RBG Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.79. The firm has a market cap of £7.99 million, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.38.

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

See Also

