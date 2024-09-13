RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.19

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.19 and last traded at $67.73, with a volume of 18892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get RadNet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RadNet

RadNet Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $428,228.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RadNet news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $428,228.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 774.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.