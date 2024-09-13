Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %
OTCMKTS QUISF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
