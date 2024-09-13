Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS QUISF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

