Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

