Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Down 82.1% in August

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the August 15th total of 763,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QMCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,366. Quantum has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.80.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.