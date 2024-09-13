Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 165,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

