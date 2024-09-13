QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.2% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

