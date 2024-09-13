Qtum Price Tops $2.30 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $242.41 million and $26.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00003843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.50 or 0.04046277 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00041260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,314,928 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

