QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) vs. FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Head to Head Review

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FONAR and QT Imaging.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR $102.72 million 1.02 $9.38 million $1.56 10.61 QT Imaging $3.07 million 3.65 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares FONAR and QT Imaging”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FONAR has higher revenue and earnings than QT Imaging.

Risk and Volatility

FONAR has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QT Imaging has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of FONAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of FONAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FONAR and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR 10.66% 7.50% 5.69% QT Imaging N/A N/A -37.12%

Summary

FONAR beats QT Imaging on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company also offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters, and development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. It owns and operates diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages MRI scanning facilities. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospital outpatient imaging facilities. FONAR Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Melville, New York.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

