Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $975,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,952 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,671,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,365,000 after buying an additional 58,905 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 607,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,931,000 after buying an additional 57,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,023,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $263.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.79. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $268.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

