Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $1.67 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,405 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in First Solar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,359,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,815,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $235.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

