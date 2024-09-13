Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $1.44 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $130,386,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $80,831,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,434,000 after acquiring an additional 306,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 492.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 265,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Barclays started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,627,078. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $104.87 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

