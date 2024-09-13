Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 9,840 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,922 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $32,897,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 306,616 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4,286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.24. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.50.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

