Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 234 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.