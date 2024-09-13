Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 14,366 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.1 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.