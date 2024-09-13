Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 51.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 240,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,497,000 after purchasing an additional 81,993 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 40.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,745,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $218.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.77. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

