Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,348,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,542,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,242,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,904,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,793,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,783,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,715,000 after purchasing an additional 116,822 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

