Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $43.44 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $92.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

