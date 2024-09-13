Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,978,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 70,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,898,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $204.77. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 230.71% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CAR

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.