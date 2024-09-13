Qsemble Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $769,372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $157.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.