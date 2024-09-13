Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Solar Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Solar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Glj Research upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $919.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $343,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

